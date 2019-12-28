Newton Coin Project Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. Newton Coin Project has a market cap of $76,734.00 and $10.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, TradeOgre, cfinex and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 181,295,856,645 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site.

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and cfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

