Newton Market Capitalization Reaches $17.88 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, Newton has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. Newton has a total market cap of $17.88 million and $1.80 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00185349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.54 or 0.01285056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025611 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00123148 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,333,332 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org.

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

