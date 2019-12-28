NewYorkCoin Trading Down 23.4% This Week (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $828,837.00 and approximately $110.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Exrates, Trade Satoshi and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00589506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011218 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010182 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 509.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, Exrates, FreiExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

