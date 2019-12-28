NEXT (NET) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $311,877.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One NEXT token can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00010177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. NEXT has a market capitalization of $30.38 million and approximately $311,877.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00592816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011277 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000236 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000438 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET.

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

