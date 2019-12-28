Nexus Market Cap Tops $11.38 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Nexus coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002397 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Binance, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. Nexus has a market capitalization of $11.38 million and approximately $53,872.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

About Nexus

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com.

Buying and Selling Nexus

Nexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Upbit, Bittrex, Binance and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

