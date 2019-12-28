Nimiq (NIM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $92,689.00

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Nimiq has a market cap of $1.70 million and $92,689.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,326.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.48 or 0.01752574 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $208.40 or 0.02842193 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00587153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011079 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00624865 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00060534 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024012 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00387290 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,063,317,122 coins and its circulating supply is 5,155,067,122 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.