NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Earning Positive Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media stories about NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) have been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. NINTENDO LTD/ADR earned a daily sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTDOY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NTDOY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 234,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,759. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.26. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $53.24.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NINTENDO LTD/ADR will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

