Niobio Cash (NBR) Market Cap Hits $61,951.00

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $61,951.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Niobio Cash alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niobio Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobio Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.