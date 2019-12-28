NIX (NIX) Price Tops $0.0443 on Top Exchanges

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. One NIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $50.98, $13.77 and $5.60. NIX has a market cap of $1.92 million and $68,945.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,314.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.20 or 0.01753168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $205.81 or 0.02814578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00583571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011149 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00621295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00060452 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024092 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00383986 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io.

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

