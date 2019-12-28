NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

NNBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. NN has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). NN had a positive return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NN will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in NN by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in NN by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in NN during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of NN by 32.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NN by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

