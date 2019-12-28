No BS Crypto Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (NOBS)

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One No BS Crypto token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinEx and BitForex. No BS Crypto has a total market cap of $43,738.00 and $104,321.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, No BS Crypto has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00186880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.98 or 0.01298158 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025754 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00119860 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

No BS Crypto Profile

No BS Crypto launched on May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,464,200 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto. No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com.

Buying and Selling No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CoinEx and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase No BS Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

