NoLimitCoin (NLC2) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7,408.00

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $222,221.00 and approximately $7,408.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NoLimitCoin alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008138 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000983 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000207 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000164 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 607,617,619 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NoLimitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NoLimitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.