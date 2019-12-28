Norma Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Norma Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €38.38 ($44.63).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of Norma Group stock opened at €38.40 ($44.65) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €38.21 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.77. Norma Group has a twelve month low of €26.36 ($30.65) and a twelve month high of €49.26 ($57.28). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.47.

Norma Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

