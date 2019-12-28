Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.52% of Northwest Pipe worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NWPX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 253,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $33.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.98. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $322.24 million, a PE ratio of -183.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $75.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NWPX shares. ValuEngine cut Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Northwest Pipe Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.