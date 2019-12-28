Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Short Interest Up 11.2% in December

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the November 28th total of 79,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ:NWPX traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $33.06. 39,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,349. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $323.60 million, a P/E ratio of -183.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $75.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 253,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NWPX shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.