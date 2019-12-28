Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus set a $68.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $77,277.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,347,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 2,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $123,364.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,094 shares in the company, valued at $20,297,641.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,150 shares of company stock valued at $13,860,650 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 993.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth $13,509,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NCLH stock remained flat at $$59.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. 840,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,867. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $40.50 and a 12 month high of $59.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

