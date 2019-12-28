Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Getting Very Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Novocure earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the medical equipment provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Novocure’s analysis:

Get Novocure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.56. 384,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,065. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.08. Novocure has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $98.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.90 and a beta of 2.43.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Novocure had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $92.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novocure will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Novocure from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

In related news, Director Charles G. Phillips III sold 6,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $541,435.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,961.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $1,558,056.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 643,242 shares in the company, valued at $61,776,961.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 517,977 shares of company stock worth $45,771,091. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.