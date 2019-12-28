NPCoin Trading 228.7% Higher This Week (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $16.15 million and $13,103.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded up 228.7% against the US dollar. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00067485 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000089 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

