NPCoin Trading 260.7% Higher This Week (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003179 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. NPCoin has a total market cap of $16.96 million and $14,335.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 260.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00070303 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000091 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

