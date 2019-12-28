Numeraire (NMR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $472,782.00

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $13.93 million and approximately $472,782.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for $6.31 or 0.00086263 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, DDEX and Bittrex. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00187520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.06 or 0.01300209 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025752 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120229 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Numeraire launched on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,208,178 tokens. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Numeraire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, DDEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

