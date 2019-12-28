NuShares (NSR) Price Down 33.8% This Week

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. One NuShares token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. NuShares has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $2,453.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NuShares has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022265 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

