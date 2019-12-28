Nutrien Ltd (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Raef Sully Sells 5,000 Shares

Nutrien Ltd (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Raef Sully sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.88, for a total transaction of C$324,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,973 shares in the company, valued at C$647,028.29.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down C$1.19 on Friday, reaching C$62.93. The stock had a trading volume of 796,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,730. Nutrien Ltd has a 1 year low of C$60.52 and a 1 year high of C$73.64. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$63.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.30.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.66 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.9900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.