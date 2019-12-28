OAX Reaches Market Cap of $3.90 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. OAX has a total market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OAX has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One OAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000710 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Liqui.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OAX Profile

OAX was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. OAX’s official website is oax.org. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, OKEx, HitBTC, Liqui, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

