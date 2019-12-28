Obyte (GBYTE) Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $11.49 million and $1,568.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.70 or 0.00213640 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and UPbit. During the last week, Obyte has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Obyte alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00185158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.54 or 0.01299914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025711 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00119541 BTC.

Obyte Profile

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 731,679 coins. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball.

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Obyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obyte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.