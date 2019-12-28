Octoin Coin (OCC) Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Octoin Coin (CURRENCY:OCC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, Octoin Coin has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Octoin Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Exrates. Octoin Coin has a total market capitalization of $3,911.00 and approximately $18,000.00 worth of Octoin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Octoin Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013644 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00186664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.01297074 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00119644 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Octoin Coin Profile

Octoin Coin’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Octoin Coin’s total supply is 1,221,596 coins and its circulating supply is 555,137 coins. Octoin Coin’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin. The official website for Octoin Coin is occwallet.com. The Reddit community for Octoin Coin is /r/OCCWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Octoin Coin Coin Trading

Octoin Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octoin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Octoin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Octoin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Octoin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Octoin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.