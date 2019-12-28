OKCash Price Tops $0.0150 on Major Exchanges (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $2,002.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00060293 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00084842 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000902 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00071934 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,307.50 or 0.99868509 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,910,015 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

