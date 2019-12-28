Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Short Interest Up 14.8% in December

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,910,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the November 28th total of 9,500,000 shares. Currently, 19.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 12,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $791,273.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,507.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,270 shares of company stock worth $3,642,131. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 19,654 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 27,673 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.68. 943,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,850. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

