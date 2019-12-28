OmiseGO Price Reaches $0.63 on Exchanges (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, OmiseGO has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. OmiseGO has a market capitalization of $88.55 million and $39.46 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00008492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Independent Reserve, Bitbns and Radar Relay.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007288 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000106 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000160 BTC.

OmiseGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go.

OmiseGO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, OKEx, BigONE, Kucoin, DDEX, BX Thailand, FCoin, DragonEX, HitBTC, ChaoEX, GOPAX, DigiFinex, ZB.COM, Bit-Z, Coinsuper, C2CX, Neraex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), AirSwap, TOPBTC, Liqui, Iquant, Cryptopia, Tidex, Zebpay, Coinnest, Bancor Network, CoinExchange, Binance, B2BX, Crex24, BitMart, OTCBTC, Mercatox, TDAX, Upbit, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, CoinTiger, Bithumb, Hotbit, Gate.io, Bitbns, Poloniex, Vebitcoin, Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CoinBene, Koinex, Coinone, Independent Reserve, IDAX, BitForex, Huobi, Fatbtc, Braziliex, Cobinhood, Coinrail, ABCC, Ovis, Livecoin, COSS, Tokenomy, BitBay, Exmo, IDCM and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

