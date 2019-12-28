Omni Trading Down 12.7% This Week (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00013738 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, C-CEX and Cryptohub. Omni has a total market cap of $565,478.00 and approximately $5,402.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00586162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011168 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010182 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 509.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,776 coins and its circulating supply is 562,460 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni.

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptohub and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.