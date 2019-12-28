Omnitude (ECOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Omnitude token can now be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and BitForex. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Omnitude has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude launched on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 tokens. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude. Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Omnitude Token Trading

Omnitude can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

