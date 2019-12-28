OneLedger (OLT) One Day Volume Tops $413,874.00

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last week, OneLedger has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and $413,874.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneLedger token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges including UEX, IDEX, CoinEx and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $434.38 or 0.05875958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029737 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035790 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001901 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001210 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,225,666 tokens. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech.

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, IDEX, Bilaxy, Kucoin, BitForex, CoinEx, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

