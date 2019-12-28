Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.53 on Exchanges

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00007175 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox, HitBTC and OKEx. During the last week, Ontology has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $335.72 million and $79.25 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000106 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Gate.io, Hotbit, Koinex, Bibox, Binance, BitMart, Bitbns, Upbit, Kucoin, BCEX, OKEx, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

