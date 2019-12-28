Ontology Price Hits $0.54 on Top Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, Ontology has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $347.21 million and $85.68 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00007324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Kucoin, OKEx and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008477 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000106 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, OKEx, Kucoin, Upbit, Koinex, Bitbns, Bibox, Binance, Hotbit, HitBTC, BCEX, Gate.io, Huobi and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

