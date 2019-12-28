Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Short Interest Update

Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the November 28th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oragenics stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.65% of Oragenics worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Oragenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

OGEN stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.11.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

