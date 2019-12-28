ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other ORBCOMM news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 112,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $456,120.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Major acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,953.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in ORBCOMM by 4.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in ORBCOMM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ORBCOMM by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in ORBCOMM by 11.0% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in ORBCOMM by 7.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORBCOMM stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 550,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.77. ORBCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.76 million, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.00.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.43 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ORBCOMM will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

