Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003117 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $737,710.00 and approximately $52.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00062606 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00047806 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00581683 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00234435 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00085121 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

