Orbs Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.69 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Orbs has a total market cap of $12.69 million and approximately $176,824.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. One Orbs token can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange, Bittrex, Upbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.01296658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00119870 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs’ genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,995,538,817 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

