Orgenesis Inc. (NYSE:ORGS) Given $9.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Orgenesis Inc. (NYSE:ORGS) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $9.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Orgenesis an industry rank of 55 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Orgenesis alerts:

ORGS stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. 187,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,120. Orgenesis has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $5.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93.

Orgenesis (NYSE:ORGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter.

Orgenesis Company Profile

Orgenesis Inc, a service and research company, focus on the development and manufacture of cell therapy for advanced medicinal products in the field of regenerative medicine industry. It operates through two segments, Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMO) and Cellular Therapy (CT) Business.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orgenesis (ORGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.