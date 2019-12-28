Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Price Hits $0.0161 on Major Exchanges

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ormeus Coin has a total market capitalization of $576,997.00 and approximately $2,476.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Coin token can now be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Coinbe, Mercatox and C-CEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00183899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.01261212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00118943 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Token Profile

Ormeus Coin launched on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin.

Ormeus Coin Token Trading

Ormeus Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Coinbe, Cryptopia, Livecoin, TOPBTC, Mercatox, Bibox, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

