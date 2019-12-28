Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OFIX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $889.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average is $49.67. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Matricaria acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $845,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,655,726. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 14,277.8% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

