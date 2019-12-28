Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Short Interest Down 11.5% in December

Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 947,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the November 28th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.4 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KIDS. BidaskClub raised Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

In other Orthopediatrics news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $343,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $514,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIDS stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,091. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $766.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 0.21. Orthopediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Orthopediatrics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

