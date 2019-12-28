Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of OR stock traded up C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$12.58. 439,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,007. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96. Osisko gold royalties has a twelve month low of C$11.00 and a twelve month high of C$17.47.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$109.24 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OR shares. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC downgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.00.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

