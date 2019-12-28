OST Hits Market Cap of $7.10 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. OST has a market cap of $7.10 million and approximately $150,695.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Gate.io, IDCM and Coinsuper. During the last seven days, OST has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OST alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00185042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.36 or 0.01298700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025618 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00119238 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OST Profile

OST’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,344,683 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The official website for OST is ost.com. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken.

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDCM, OKEx, Gate.io, Binance, Coinsuper and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.