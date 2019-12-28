Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Short Interest Down 11.1% in December

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 561,700 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the November 28th total of 631,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, Director Julie Silcock purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at $140,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 20.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,041,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 690,368 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 663,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 98.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 146,038 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 212.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 33,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 44.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 40,693 shares during the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Overseas Shipholding Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Overseas Shipholding Group stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,525. Overseas Shipholding Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.93 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.