Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Short Interest Down 11.1% in December

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 561,700 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the November 28th total of 631,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, Director Julie Silcock purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at $140,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 20.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,041,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 690,368 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 663,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 98.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 146,038 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 212.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 33,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 44.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 40,693 shares during the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, ValuEngine cut Overseas Shipholding Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.
Overseas Shipholding Group stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,525. Overseas Shipholding Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81.
Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.93 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%.
About Overseas Shipholding Group
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.
