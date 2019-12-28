Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 target price on Owens-Illinois and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Owens-Illinois from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Owens-Illinois to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

OI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 783,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,012. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55. Owens-Illinois has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Owens-Illinois’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 2,544.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,614,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402,405 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 25.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 232,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 47,252 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

