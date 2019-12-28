Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Plans Dividend of $0.31

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Owl Rock Capital has a payout ratio of 79.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.0%.

Shares of ORCC stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $19.13. 99,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,133. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Owl Rock Capital has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $19.14.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $188.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.82 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chris Temple acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $183,225.00. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.72.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

