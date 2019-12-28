Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Short Interest Update

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 454,700 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the November 28th total of 389,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. Oxford Immunotec Global has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Oxford Immunotec Global had a net margin of 199.21% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OXFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 target price on Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

In other Oxford Immunotec Global news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Also, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $486,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,460.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global during the third quarter worth approximately $12,218,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,874,000 after purchasing an additional 197,364 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 2nd quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 53.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 176,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

