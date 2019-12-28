Oxycoin (OXY) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. Oxycoin has a market capitalization of $73,888.00 and approximately $33.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Cryptopia and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Oxycoin has traded up 30.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036126 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Oxycoin Coin Profile

Oxycoin (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 931,894,857 coins. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxycoin is oxycoin.io. Oxycoin’s official message board is medium.com/@oxycoin. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxycoin Coin Trading

Oxycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

