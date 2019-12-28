P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Update

P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the November 28th total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of P & F Industries stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.16. P & F Industries has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.65.

P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. P & F Industries had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter.

P & F Industries Company Profile

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and sells air-powered tools and accessories primarily to the retail, industrial, and automotive markets in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers.

