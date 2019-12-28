PAC Global (PAC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.63 Million

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, P2PB2B, YoBit and Graviex. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. PAC Global has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $7,735.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013293 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Graviex, TOPBTC, Crex24, YoBit, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, P2PB2B and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

